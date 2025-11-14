Talking about endemic species and garden design

By Melissa Blewitt

On Tuesday, 14 October Condobolin and Districts Landcare hosted ‘An Evening with Landcare’ at the Condobolin Sports Club.

Special guest speaker was Kate Nixon of Macrocarpa Landscapes giving a presentation on endemic species and garden design.

“Macrocarpa Landscapes was born out of a love of native plants and wanting to share their beauty with the wider community. So much of how we live is entwined in nature, so why not do what we can to support our local ecosystems better?” Kate says on www.macrocarpalandscapes.com.au

“A great garden isn’t just about looks—it’s about creating a space that works for you and thrives over time. With good landscape design, your outdoor space can be beautiful, practical, and even a boost for local wildlife. And with proper maintenance, it’ll stay that way! Whether it’s a place to relax, entertain, or support nature, a well-designed and cared-for garden makes life better.”

Kate’s business was born in 2024 after years of wanting to tie her environmental science, agriculture and horticulture backgrounds together. She wanted to share her love of native plants and their beauty with the wider community.

“Eucalyptus macrocarpa is a Western Australian native mallee that has incredible silver foliage and huge gum blossoms to 100mm in diameter,” Kate says on www.macrocarpalandscapes.com.au.

“It is a plant that caught my eye and fed my love for our Australian native flora. I love this plant so much that I named my first born after it and now my business.

“We have a special potted ‘Mack’ tree here at home that I germinated from seed collected by Luke when I was pregnant with Mack. It’s a super special plant for our little family.”

Kate grew up on her family’s farm, ‘Leewang’ in the Forbes Shire, where she developed an appreciation for the land and an appreciation for its immense beauty and resilience.

After completing school, Kate moved to Albury, where she undertook a Bachelor of Environmental Science specialising in Ecological Conservation.

Whilst completing her Bachelor, she started work at a local gold mine as an Environmental Officer and later moved into the Environmental Systems Advisor role.

In 2021, Kate started in the role of Senior Nursery and Propagation Operator at Forbes Shire Council. While working at Council, she began studying a Diploma of Horticulture and had the opportunity to design and build the Forbes Endemic Garden.

Kate’s partner Luke, and their two boys Mack and Teddy join Kate at Macrocarpa Landscapes.