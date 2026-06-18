Taking part in Simultaneous Storytime
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Kindergarten, Year One and Year Two Classes joined many other schools across the nation to listen to the reading of Luna Roo- Kangaroo Baller during National Simultaneous Storytime. Afterwards they were treated to some Jumpys (kangaroo shaped potato snack) and a green slushie. National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS) 2026 took place on Wednesday, 27 May 2026. Millions of children and communities across Australia gathered at libraries, schools, and homes to take part. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
Latest News
Exploring NRW theme
On Monday, 1 June St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students [...]
Showing respect
Condobolin Public School students learned about reconciliation through playing together, [...]
Condobolin artist enters the 2026 Archibald Prize
By Melissa Blewitt Local artist Karen Tooth’s portrait of Mal [...]
Fabulous Pyjamas, Pages and People event
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a fabulous Pyjamas, Pages [...]
Confident cooking
Inclusive Education students enjoyed a hands-on cooking experience recently, creating [...]
$20,000 Instant Asset Write-off permanent for small businesses
From the ATO Website. On 12 May 2026, as part [...]