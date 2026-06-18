Taking part in Simultaneous Storytime

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Kindergarten, Year One and Year Two Classes joined many other schools across the nation to listen to the reading of Luna Roo- Kangaroo Baller during National Simultaneous Storytime. Afterwards they were treated to some Jumpys (kangaroo shaped potato snack) and a green slushie. National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS) 2026 took place on Wednesday, 27 May 2026. Millions of children and communities across Australia gathered at libraries, schools, and homes to take part. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.