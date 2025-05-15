Taking part in Pulse Alive

By Melissa Blewitt

Ten Condobolin High School students showcased their talents to a wider audience when they took part in Pulse Alive recently.

Jonah Grimshaw and Jane Redenbach were chosen as Principal Vocalists, and eight other Condobolin High School students, Sadie Haworth, Ava Roberts, Raquel Read, Rachel Grimmond, Shanarah Merritt-Jones, Alyssa Anson, Hayley Small and Janayah Johnson rocked the dance floor as part of the massed dance at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

The large-scale performing arts event, Pulse Alive, is in its fourth year, showcasing the talents of Kindergarten to Year 12 public school students from Sydney and beyond.

“Well done to all the girls who performed in Pulse Alive,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Sadie, Ava, Raquel, Rachel, Shanarah, Alyssa, Hayley and Janayah woke up early on Friday morning and headed into Sydney Olympic Park where they spent the day rehearsing all of their dances.

“The girls enjoyed pizza and ice-cream for dinner before performing different dances for a total of 12 minutes.

“When the girls were not performing, they were able to watch all the other spectacular singers, dancers and drama acts performed by public schools all over NSW.

“They were amazed by our amazing condo singers Jane and Jonah who sung multiple songs throughout the show!

“Miss Kingston and Miss Magro are very proud of you all!” the post concluded.

The Department of Education Arts Unit event promotes equity and inclusion, offering students of all abilities the opportunity to shine on stage and showcase their passion and talents in music, dance, visual arts and public speaking.

Simon Kermode, Student Access and Engagement Advisor for The Arts Unit said 2025 is a huge year for Pulse Alive with “soaring participation”.

“This is definitely our biggest year yet with more than 5,000 students across the two nights performing,” he explained.

“We also have lots of new junior principal performers coming through this year who are looking to practice and grow their talents.”

In preparation for the big event, schools are provided with choir teaching tracks, sheet music, teaching tips and/or a dance choreography video package and notes, and are also given the option to participate in face-to-face or virtual rehearsals, with the full cast coming together only on the day of the performance.

Participation in the categories of massed dance, First Nations dance ensemble and massed choir are open to all schools without audition.

“This structure promotes greater equity and inclusion, which is at the heart of this event,” Mr Kermode said.