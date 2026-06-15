Taking part in Do It For Dolly Day

By Melissa Blewitt

On Monday, 11 May Condobolin High School proudly took part in Do It For Dolly Day, a powerful reminder of the importance of kindness and standing up against bullying.

“Our Student Representative Council (SRC) proudly held a fundraiser in support of Do It For Dolly Day, a national day that encourages everyone to be kind, be brave and make change to help end bullying and support young people’s mental health,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

Wentworth Lark and Harvey McFadyen spoke about the cause and the importance of ensuring everyone feels a sense of belonging at CHS during the morning assembly.

“Their message encouraged students to look out for one another and help create a school community where everyone feels safe, supported and included,” the post went on to say.

“At recess and lunch, the SRC hosted a fantastic bake sale filled with plenty of delicious goodies and lots of blue-themed treats. The support from students and staff was incredible, and together we raised an amazing $591.50 for the cause!

“Thank you to everyone who donated, baked, purchased items and wore blue to show support. Every act of kindness helps make a difference,” the post concluded.

Do It For Dolly Day was created in memory of Dolly Everett, to ensure no young person has to face bullying alone, while honouring her memory and her dream of a world free from bullying.

Do It For Dolly is an initiative of Dolly’s Dream. “Dolly’s Dream was created by Kate and Tick Everett following the shattering loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, to suicide, after ongoing bullying. Kate and Tick’s goal is to prevent other families walking this road,” www.dollysdream.org.au says. “They want to change the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.”