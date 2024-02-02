Taking a look back: Win or Booze win Tri-Sports 2023

Win or Booze have taken out back-to-back Tri-Sports Grand Finals after defeating Beer Time in a close contest.

Played at Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, it took a shootout in the Soccer match to decide the winner.

Matthew Smith was named Player of the Grand Final, while Ryan Edwards collected Best and Fairest. Todd Smith was Best and Fairest Runner Up.

In Netball, Win or Booze jumped out to an early lead finishing the first quarter 8-1 up. Beer Time clawed back over the last three quarters to close the gap but Win or Booze got up 25-10.

During Soccer, Beer Time took an early lead 1-0 midway and scored a second goal soon after. Win or Booze snagged one back to take the score to 2-1 Beer Times way. The second half had multiple scoring opportunities but some great goal keeping from both sides saw them saved. A final goal to Win or Booze brought scores level at full time.

This took the match to a shootout out scenario. It was a super close shootout. Heidi Ritchie snagged the winning shot and put the pressure onto Ryan Goodsell to level it with the fifth and final shot for Beer Time. Another great save from Nathaniel Smith gave Win or Booze the win.

Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 Manager Brayden Davis said a big thank you to Susan Doyle for umpiring netball throughout the competition, to Adam Doyle for helping out when needed, and to Damien Bell and Ernie Peterson for stepping up and umpiring/scoring when required.

“Finally, a massive thank you to all the teams who made the competition! We would like to see you back again next season!” he concluded.

Image Credit: Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 Facebook Page.