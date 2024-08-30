Taking a look back at local history – Condobolin Showgirls (Young Woman) 1963 – 2023

The Condobolin Young Woman competition (formerly known as showgirls) has had a rich history in Condobolin.

Dianne Cooney (now Williams) was the first Condobolin Showgirl – and the year was 1963. Dianne was then named runner-up in Sydney.

After Condobolin’s first entry into the competition, the Show Society’s 1964 Showgirl, Carolyn Brady (now Allen) was second runner-up in Sydney.

The following was a post on the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page on 14 June:

“Remember when – the Year was 1963 and with the NSW Showgirl competition in its infancy, the Condobolin Show Society, voting against the motion the previous year, resolved to form a sub-committee to discuss the conduct of the “Easter Showgirl Contest”.

“Sydney University first year Science student, Dianne Cooney of “Moorefield” was the first Condobolin Showgirl. Dianne (Dianne Williams) recalls that early in 1964 she travelled with 19 others from the Western Division to Dubbo where eight entrants were selected to go to Goulburn for the next stage of interviews. With 32 girls from four divisions, 10 were then chosen and taken by bus to Sydney Royal Easter Show.

“Dianne was runner-up in Sydney and on her return to Condobolin the Committee voted to present her with a pearl brooch as a memento of “a job well done”.

“Condobolin’s auspicious entry to the competition was consolidated the following year when our 1964 Showgirl, Carolyn Brady (Carolyn Allen) of “Waitohi” was second runner-up in Sydney. This time the committee voted to “help defray expenses” with a presentation of 10/-/- to Carolyn at the next Show,” the post concluded.

Jasmyne King-Leeder represented Condobolin in 1965. In 1966, Heather Palmer was selected from 13 entrants. Lyn Dadd was the 1967 Showgirl, followed by Lyn Kendall (1968) and Margaret Dunbar (1969).

Marguerite Patton was the 1970 Showgirl with Judy Marshman in 1971 and Rhonda Ticehurst in 1972. Karen McInnes followed in 1973, and Vicki Barber was the 1974 Showgirl.

In 1975, Narelle Patterson was named the Condobolin Showgirl. Anne Brady (1976), Anne Peters (1977), Sue Moller (1978) and Virginia Hurley (1979) were all sashed as Condobolin Showgirls.

Joanne Hurley won in 1980 and was followed by Lindy Trotter in 1981. Lindy was also selected as a Zone Finalist qualifying for the Royal Easter Showgirl final at Sydney Royal. The Condobolin Show Society skipped a year in 1982, but Joy O’Halloran was named 1983 Showgirl. In 1984 the winner was Joanne McInnes, while Jennifer Gordon took home the sash in 1985.

In 1986, Sally Claver was crowned. She went on to be a Zone Finalist at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 1987. Janelle Price won in 1987. In 1988, Rebecca Dargan was named the 25th Condobolin Showgirl. Bec’s daughter Tasha Hurley is our current title holder, making the first mother-daughter winners for Condobolin. Lisa Worthington was 1989 Condobolin Showgirl.

The Condobolin Show Society did not have the opportunity in 1990 to formally present their Showgirl Rebecca Ryan as the Showground had just gone under water and the Show was subsequently cancelled. Instead, a dinner was held at the Bowling Club where she was announced as the winner.

In 1991, Danielle Lorenz was the Showgirl, who was also selected as a Zone Finalist in the 1992 Sydney Royal Easter Show. In 1992, Catherine Dawson was Condobolin Showgirl. Kylie Lemmon (1993) headed off to the Sydney Royal in 1994 as a Zone Finalist.

Louise Wallace was 1994 Condobolin Showgirl and Lee Cobb was the 1995 Showgirl. Qualifying for Sydney at the 1996 Zone Final, Lee went on to be sashed that year’s Royal Easter Showgirl.

In 1996 the sash was awarded to Renea Doyle and in the following year our Showgirl was Alison Geeves. The 1998 winner was Natalie Kelk and in 1999 Sarah Dickson was sashed. Felicity Elias was the Condobolin Showgirl of 2000.

Niaomi Ridley, was the 2001 Condobolin Showgirl, and was selected at the 2002 Zone Final as a finalist to that year’s Sydney Royal Easter Show. In 2002 Lisa Laing was our Showgirl, followed in 2003 by Julia Nelson. In 2004 we sashed Olivia-Rose Haworth and Aimee Hamilton was the 2005 Condobolin Showgirl.

The 2006 Showgirl Krystelle Ridley was a Zone Finalist to the Sydney Royal Easter Show the following year. in 2003 Krystelle was overall winner of the Rural Achiever Competition.

In 2007, Showgirl Lyndsey Douglas booked a berth to the Sydney Royal Easter Show and at that event in 2008 she was Second runner-up. Lyndsey was another overall winner of the Rural Achiever Competition, this time in 2013.

The Condobolin Showgirl in 2008 was Lauren Speer. In 2009 Clare McDonald won through to the Sydney Final where in 2010 she was sashed The Land Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl.

Georgina Sutherland was the Condobolin winner in 2010. Samantha Neal was Condobolin Showgirl in 2011. The following year Rachael Tickle was 2012 Showgirl. In 2013 the Show Society sashed their 50th Condobolin Showgirl, Lily Ward. Kristen Polimeni was the 2014 Showgirl and the following year the sash went to Jaimi-Lea Deeves.

Rachel Brasnett was Condobolin’s 2016 Showgirl. In 2017 it was Tori Whiley’s turn and in 2018 the winner was Mandy Colless. Reba Nicholson was the 2019 Condobolin Showgirl and due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Reba held the title for two years with no Showgirl in 2020.

Although the 2021 Show was also abandoned, a Showgirl Dinner saw Haidee Yeomans sashed the 57th and final Condobolin Showgirl before the introduction of the Young Woman Competition.

In 2022, the Condobolin Show Society sashed their inaugural Condobolin Show Young Woman, Alessandra (Ally) Chamen and last year the title was won by Tasha Hurley.

This year, Lucy Kirk was announced the 2024 Condobolin Show Young Woman during the official opening of the 2024 Condobolin Show on Saturday 24th August.