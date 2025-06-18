Taking a look back at CPS

Condobolin Public School 1988 Kindergarten One: Third Row – Edward Short, Nathan Smith, Todd Pawsey, Eli Lovejoy, Vickie Mansel, Karyne Johnson, Petra Gavric, Bradley Jones, Simon Mullins, Kristian Holmes and John Anthony Hooker; Second Row – Phillip Sampson, Timothy Duff, Justin Perry, Liam Harris, James Thomas, Kenneth Johnson, Brock White, Daniel Lewis, Timmy Barnes and Graham Lee Wighton; Front Row – Tennille Dunn, Renee Piesley, Sarah Baxter, Letitia Hamilton, Joelle Perram, Lenese Aylett, Jacquie Wynns, Kristy Spears, Carla Winters, Trisha Wheatley and Melissa Waller. Absences – Luke McClennahan and Rebecca Sloan. Teacher: Mrs Thomas; and Principal: Mr D Rodger. Image Credit: West Wyalong and beyond Facebook Page.