Latest News
Successful Swimming Carnival
The Ungarie Central School Swimming Carnival was held on Thursday [...]
Taking to the Pool
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their annual swimming carnival [...]
Taking a look back at Condobolin Show history
“Members and guests” in 1909 in the grandstand at the [...]
WANTED – ANTHONY ATKINSON
Central West Police District are seeking information to locate Anthony [...]
Dedicated teacher
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Children’s Services Acting Educational Leader Samantha [...]
CHS students recognised for their efforts
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School held their annual Presentation [...]