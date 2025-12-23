TAFE hold Barbering YES Program
Lake Cargelligo TAFE had a very busy week recently!
From 17th-19th November, students from Lake Cargelligo Central School in Years 9-11 took part in a hands-on Barbering YES Program with the amazing Genna Laver.
They learnt how to create slick cuts and clean shaves, then confidently put those new skills into practice on each other. Some serious future barbers in the making!
“Such an enthusiastic and talented group – well done boys and our one girl!” read a post on the TAFE’s Facebook page.
The Youth Engagement Strategy (YES) program at TAFE NSW is designed to provide high school students with a taste of the skills and knowledge required for various career paths. It aims to engage students who may struggle in traditional learning environments and offers them practical, hands-on experiences in a supportive setting.
Source and Image Credits: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
