Sydney Thunder School Holiday Bash in Condobolin
Local players had the opportunity to learn from qualified cricket coaches at a Sydney Thunder School Holiday Bash. The Skills Development Clinic was held at the Condobolin Cricket Ground on Thursday, 2 October. The program offered something for everyone, whether youth wanted to try cricket for the first time, sharpen up skills or play in a competition. The initiative focussed on skills development activities and modified game-based play. The day was also an opportunity to have fun with friends and meet new people. Condobolin Junior Cricket Association hosted the event, with Matt Ellis, Josh Wilcox and Don Nash helped out on the day.
Latest News
Gaining Conservation knowledge
By Melissa Blewitt On Thursday, 18 September community members who [...]
Year 12 Graduation
The final assembly for the graduating students of 2025 was [...]
Sydney Thunder School Holiday Bash in Condobolin
Local players had the opportunity to learn from qualified cricket [...]
NAIDOC Tree Planting in Murrin Bridge
As part of the Lake Cargelligo TAFE NAIDOC activities, students [...]
Condobolin Junior Cricket season to begin
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Under 13’s [...]
A CHS Graduation celebration
Condobolin High School held their Graduation Celebration for Year 12 [...]