Sydney Thunder School Holiday Bash in Condobolin

Local players had the opportunity to learn from qualified cricket coaches at a Sydney Thunder School Holiday Bash. The Skills Development Clinic was held at the Condobolin Cricket Ground on Thursday, 2 October. The program offered something for everyone, whether youth wanted to try cricket for the first time, sharpen up skills or play in a competition. The initiative focussed on skills development activities and modified game-based play. The day was also an opportunity to have fun with friends and meet new people. Condobolin Junior Cricket Association hosted the event, with Matt Ellis, Josh Wilcox and Don Nash helped out on the day.