Swimming Carnival Champions announced

Congratulations to the Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School Swimming Carnival champions.

Alexis Gaut was the Senior Girl Champion, while Abby Quade was the Senior Girl Runner Up.

The Senior Boy Champion was Kaleb Stephenson.

Bianca Stephenson was named the Junior Girl Champion.

“Well done to everyone of their efforts and sportsmanship on the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.