Swimmers recognised for their commitment

Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club held their annual Presentation Day on Saturday, 27 April at the Condobolin Sports Club.

Swimmers were recognised for their dedication and commitment throughout the season.

The winner of the 25 Metre Encouragement Award was Maria Elias.

Nick Brangwin was the winner of the 25 Metre Pointscore Award.

The winner of the Seven Years and Under Champion Boy was Maddox Stewart while the Runner Up was Logan Bell.

Billie Calton claimed the Seven Years and Under Champion Girl Award; while Harper Taylor was Runner Up.

Darcy Keates was named the winner of the Eight Years Champion Boy.

Darnell Dargin was the recipient of the Perpetual Special Award and Special Encouragement Award.

Jayte Golya was named Nine Years Champion Boy, with Antonio Elias taking second spot.

Pippa Wainwright collected the Nine Years Champion Girl, while Arlee Kirkman was Runner Up.

The 10 Years Champion Girl was Cleo Whiley, with Winnie Hall Runner Up.

Quade Peterson won the 10 Years Champion Boy accolade. Runner Up was Harvey McFadyen.

Maria Elias was named the winner of the 10 Years and Under Girls Encouragement Award. Other nominations in the category were Arlee Kirkman, Piper Calton, Billie Calton, Pippa Wainwright and Harper Taylor.

The 10 Years and Under Boys Encouragement Awards went to Jayte Golya and Boyd Worland. Other nominations were Darcy Keates, Declan Milne, Antonio Elias and Logan Bell.

Rubie Haworth collected the 11 Years Champion Girl, while Charli Keates was Runner Up.

The winner in the 11 Years Champion Boy was Peter Elias, with Tommy Kirkman securing second place in this category.

The winner of the 12 Years Champion Boy was Kobie Whiley.

Kelise Dargin was named 12 Years Girl Champion. Ruby Wainwright was Runner Up.

The 13 Years Champion Boy was Charles Patton.

Tyler Dargin was the 14 Years Boys Champion. Junior Ladies Champion was Emma Patton.

The Sportsmanship Award (Primary – Beverly Parnaby Memorial) went to Rubie Haworth. Other nominees in the category were Cleo Whiley, Nick Brangwin, Harlow Smith and Darcy Keates. The secondary Sportsmanship Award went to Kelise Dargin.

Tyler Dargin, Cleo Whiley, Lucy McFadyen, and Emma Patton all broke records during the season.

Tyler broke the 50 Metre Breaststroke record (41.87), that was set by Jordan Hall in 2009. Tyler’s record time was 39.19.

Cleo Whiley set three four records during the season. She broke the 50 Metre Butterfly of 39.38 set by Donna Barnes in 1979. Cleo set a new time of 38.80.

She also broke the 100 Metre Freestyle record of 1:27:25 set by Meg Crouch in 2003. Cleo set a new time of 1:24:25.

In the 100 Metre Backstroke, Cleo broke a record set by Sarah Coupland (1:40:78) in 2003. Cleo’s new time is 1:32:72.

Cleo also secured a 100 Metre Breastroke record. The old record (1:57:55) was set by Meg Crouch in 2008. Cleo’s new record is 1:50:97.

Lucy broke Meg Crouch’s 50 Metre Freestyle record of 32.82 that had stood since 2010. Her new time was 31.72.

Emma Patton eclipsed Tessa Noll’s 50 Metre Freestyle record of 40.53, set in 2015. Emma’s new time is 34.32.

Nikita Atkinson was recognised with Club Person of the Year.

“We would like to thank all the families who help volunteer each week, with time keeping, setting up and packing away its always appreciated,” a post on the Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club Facebook Page read.

“We can’t wait see new and old faces when Swimming Club season starts again.”