Supporting local women to find work in regional aged care

By Melissa Blewitt

RSL LifeCare has received $170,469 in grant funding to boost employment of women in aged care in regional Australia, including Condobolin.

It has been awarded the funding for its Empowering Women, Supporting Veterans and Seniors: Training and employing regional NSW women as qualified carers initiative through the NSW Government’s Return to Work Pathways Program.

Up to 40 aged care traineeships will be offered to women in Condobolin, Merimbula, Port Macquarie, Dubbo, Narrandera, Nowra and Wagga Wagga.

This program will offer aged care traineeships, with tailored wrap-around support including transport, digital tools, and mentoring. It aims for participants gain paid job placement, flexible training, and direct pathways to employment within the growing age care sector.

“Each element of the program has been designed to remove common barriers to workforce participation—whether it’s confidence, connectivity, cost or caregiving responsibilities. By investing in these women, the program not only builds local skills and economic resilience, but ensures that veterans and seniors receive the compassionate care they deserve, delivered by people from their own communities,” a statement from RSL LifeCare said.

“New data paints a clear picture of the opportunity this program unlocks: Women in regional NSW are still 7.5% less likely to be in full-time work than their city counterparts (ABS, 2024), while rural aged care providers are grappling with staff shortages as high as 20% (AIHW, 2023). This program directly addresses both issues—creating meaningful, local jobs for women and delivering the care veterans and seniors urgently need. And the economic impact is significant: the Regional Australia Institute estimates that supporting just 10 women into local employment can inject more than $860,000 into the regional economy each year.”

RSL LifeCare CEO Janet Muir said the initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to strengthening communities, supporting women’s career advancement and improving care outcomes for veterans and seniors.

“At RSL LifeCare, we’re committed to building stronger, more resilient communities by creating meaningful employment pathways for women in regional areas,” Ms Muir said. “This grant enables us to not only open new career pathways for women in regional NSW, but also deliver compassionate, skilled care for the veterans and seniors who depend on us. It’s a win for individuals, families and communities alike.”

This new program builds on RSL LifeCare’s deep understanding of both the veteran and aged care sectors and leverages its experience in providing training and development opportunities for those wanting to make a difference.

“This is more than a jobs program,” Ms Muir added. “It’s about equipping women with the tools, confidence and qualifications they need to thrive, while ensuring our seniors receive the dignity and care they deserve.”

The Return to Work Pathways Program, launched by the NSW Government in 2022–2023, aims to break down barriers for women returning to the workforce by supporting training, mentoring and access to employment. This year, 10 projects were awarded funding to support women from diverse backgrounds, with RSL LifeCare’s project among those recognised for their innovation, inclusivity and community impact.

Director of Women NSW, Tanya Smyth said, “Once again, the Return to Work Pathways grant program was highly competitive. Each of the ten successful organisations have centred their design around the specific needs of the women their programs are designed to support. These programs are innovative and engaging, and they are primed to make a significant difference in the employment and economic outcomes of the participants.”