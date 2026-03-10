Super swims by Cleo and Quade

Quade Peterson and Cleo Whiley were crowned Champion of Champions at the Condobolin High School Swimming Carnival on Friday, 13 February. They competed against the fastest swimmers in each age group, and each began from a staggered starting time (Handicap). Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 04/03/2026

