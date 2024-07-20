Latest News
Gavin and Cameron winners
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 13th July, we played a [...]
Lucky Zoo winners
Chayce and Hunter Laneyrie were one of the lucky winners [...]
Rhyme Time at Lachlan Library
Younger children can take part in Baby Rhyme Time at [...]
Sunday Breakfast taking a break
The Sunday Breakfast at the Condobolin Sports Club is taking [...]
Storytime fun at Library
Local children are experiencing the delight of stories, songs, and [...]
Andy volunteering at CHS
Andy (PICTURED ABOVE) is working at Condobolin High School (CHS) [...]