Sue and Judy win the day

Bridge

We have a few people away on holidays, so our numbers were down last week. Only two tables, so we could not use the computer. We kept our own scores, but only the positive ones. Better that way!

One No Trump openings were very common on the day. This meant that someone had exactly fifteen to seventeen points with which to open the bidding.

Sue and Judy had a great day and won with 2,740 points. John and the phantom had 1,800 points. And Lorraine and Dick had 1,620 points to come third. Congratulations everyone.

Some of our members are doing ‘Dry July’, so we did not stay for a drink after Bridge so as not to put temptation in their way. Good luck Sue and Max.

Most bald people still own a comb.

They just can’t part with it.

Best wishes.

Bridget.