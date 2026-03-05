Successful Trivia Night held at Sports Club

Condobolin Sports Club held a very successful Trivia Night on Thursday, 5 February. The interactive event saw participants answer questions across various categories, to test their knowledge in a fun setting. Topics covered pop culture, history, and science. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

