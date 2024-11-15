Successful trials
Condobolin Public School had four students attend the Lachlan PSSA Cricket Trials on Monday, 11 November.
Joe, Logan, Harvey and Quade travelled to Parkes and put their skills to the test.
At the end of the day Joe, Logan and Quade were successful in progressing to the next round of Western Cricket Trials to be held later in November.
Congratulations boys and good luck!
