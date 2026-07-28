Successful Touch Football Gala Day held in Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

The spirit of NAIDOC Week was on full display as young people from across the region came together for the Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc and Lachlan Youth Services Touch Football Gala Day on Tuesday, 7 July.

The day began with a smoking ceremony led by Uncle Dick Richards, with players walking through the cleansing smoke before taking to the field. Uncle Dick then delivered a Welcome to Country, reflecting on the significance of the 50-year NAIDOC journey and encouraging young people to stand proud in their identity and culture.

With a record 11 teams competing, this year’s tournament was the largest to date, all vying for the NAIDOC Deadly Cup. Teams were divided into two pools, with each side playing four matches before the top two teams in each pool progressed to the grand finals.

The teams competing were Boogers, Lake Sharks, Gwarny Fishes, Leftover Cabbage, Karma, Ramettes, Goobang Googars, Legends, Oreos, Bronx Bunyips and Northside Redbacks

Organisers said the atmosphere throughout the day was electric, with strong displays of sportsmanship, teamwork and community spirit from all participants.

In Pool A, Karma claimed the 2026 Deadly Cup title, defeating Gwarny Fishes in the final. The winners received custom-made “50 Years Deadly” Yeti drinkware, while the runners-up were presented with WLT cards donated by Marion Wighton and the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation Language Program.

Oreos were crowned Pool B champions, with Goobang Googars finishing as runners-up. The winning team also received commemorative Yeti prizes, while the runners-up were awarded Steeden footballs.

Lachlan Youth Services paid tribute to the many volunteers whose efforts ensured the event’s success. Referees Troy, Nat, Bailey, Ruby, Charli, Memphis and Izayah officiated throughout the day, supported by volunteer touch judges.

They extended a special thanks to Narn Pangas for ongoing support of the competition, Krista for managing scoring, Deanna for assisting with set-up and pack-down, and Uncle Dick for opening the event and remaining throughout the day to support participants.

Acknowledgement was also given to Jackie for coordinating the barbecue, Kristi and Kristen for assisting with catering and supporting the youth centre, Kellie and Nat for bringing young people from Lake Cargelligo and helping throughout the event, Condobolin Junior Rugby League for the use of marquees, and Sonia for capturing photographs of the day’s action.

Organisers reserved their biggest praise for the young players themselves, commending their enthusiasm, sportsmanship and pride in representing their communities.

Following another successful event, organisers are already looking ahead to welcoming competitors back for the third annual Deadly Cup in 2027.