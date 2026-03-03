Successful Swimming Carnival

On Friday 13th February, Tullibigeal Central School had a fantastic day at their Swimming Carnival!

All students showed great determination, swam their hearts out, and supported one another throughout the day.

“We are so proud of everyone’s effort, sportsmanship, and positive attitude.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Both Macarthur and Farrer worked hard on their war cry, and the judges had a very tough decision to make, with Macarthur taking that one out in the end.

As for the swimming results, a first in TCS history was made – Macarthur and Farrer both finished on 169 points, making it an incredible tie!

What an exciting and memorable way to finish such a wonderful day!

2026 Age Champions –

8/9/10 Years Primary Boy – Tommy

8/9/10 Years Girl – Leah

11/12 Years Primary Boy – Sonny

11/12 Years Primary Girl – Alice

12/13/14 Years Secondary Girl – Orabelle

15/16 Years Secondary Boy – Ellijah

15/16 Years Secondary Girl – Shay-lee

Open 17/18 Years Boy – Ricky

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.