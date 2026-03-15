Successful Swimming Carnival

The Ungarie Central School Swimming Carnival was held on Thursday 12th February.

Kurrajong were the winning house on the day.

Congratulations to all competitors and race winners.

The Age Champions were announced with Freya Rowling being the Junior Primary Girl Age Champion and Asher Chantrill being the Junior Primary Boy Age Champion.

The 11 Year Girl Age Champion was Ava McClintock, while the 11 Year Boy Age Champion was Michael Paulo.

Max McClintock was the Senior Primary Boy Age Champion.

The Junior Secondary Girl Age Champion was Ruby McKay and the Junior Secondary Boy Age Champion was Sam McClintock.

Olivia Rossiter was the 15/16 Year Girl Age Champion and Ben Brown was the 15/16 Year Boy Age Champion.

The Senior Secondary Boy Age Champion was Darcy Cattle.

Olivia Rossiter also broke a record from 2019. The record was in the 50m Butterfly and was held by Kadee Gerard-Scarli with a time of 48.93 seconds. Olivia broke this record with a time of 46.66 seconds.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.