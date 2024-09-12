Successful sale at Condobolin for Rene Stud

RENE STUD held a very successful White Suffolk, Poll Dorset and Charollais Flock Ram Sale at Condobolin Saleyards on Wednesday, 21 August.

Some 20 Charollais, 40 Poll Dorset and 60 White Suffolk rams went under the hammer, generating a total sae value of $63,965 (GST inclusive).

There were several buyers who purchased multiple rams on the day. These included the Margar Pastoral, Bolam Partnership, CR and SE Kilby, Duxton Broad Acre Farms, Garry Wallace, MG and Nicole Leighton, MJ and AC Cantwell, RA and SL Hellyar, RC Brangwin and Co, Steve Edgerton and Wyonga Pastoral.

Garry Wallace purchased a total of 19 White Suffolk Rams for $14,410.00 on the day.

Dustin Kemp (Duxton Broad Acre Farms) spent $7,700 at the sale, purchasing seven Charollais Rams. Garry Phillips of Margar Pastoral spent$8,525 on four White Suffolk Rams and four Charollais Rams.

The Bolam Partnership purchased a total of six Poll Dorset Rams for $6,600.

The top price paid for both a White Suffolk and a Charollais Ram was $1,000. There were multiple vendors who purchased rams for the top price.

“Here at RENE STUD, we’ve been breeding Stud Sheep since 1974 starting with Dorsets, in 2005,” owner Scott Mitchell explained.

“We introduced White Suffolks and more recently our Charollais from 2011 and we pride ourselves on breeding industry focused stock for the future.

“I would like to say how humbling it was to have so much support from the Condobolin community and from all of us at RENE STUD would like to thank Brendon and the team from KMWL; all who attended including all outside agents; and all vendors who purchased a ram from us.”

Brendon White from Kevin Miller, Whitty and Lennon conducted the auction. Lunch and light refreshments were provided on the day.