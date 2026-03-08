Successful results in the 2026 Swimming Carnival

By Hayley Egan

On Friday 13th February, Trundle Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival.

The House Captains for 2026 were announced with Jessica Morgan and Joshua Charlton selected as the Captains, and Bella Eldridge and Braith Bye as the Vice Captains for team Mitchell. The Captains for Oxley are Emma Rippon and Seth Prebendarcik, while the Vice Captains are Mikayla Penny and Thomas Sanderson.

Team Mitchell took the win on the day. Captains Jessica Morgan and Joshua Charlton accepted the P&C House Shield.

The Swimming Carnival was held on a lovely day with students showing exceptional behaviour, sportsmanship, enthusiasm and house spirit.

While younger students don’t compete in races, the Kinder/1/2 students enjoyed their time in the little pool by swimming and dancing alongside Mrs Emery and Mrs Charlton.

The Age Champions were announced with Emerald Orr and Maggie Nixon being named the Junior Primary Girl Age Champions, while Myall Orr was named the Junior Primary Boy Age Champion.

Jessiemae Robson was selected as the Senior Primary Girl Age Champion with Cameron Walter being named the Senior Primary Boy Age Champion.

The Junior Secondary Girl Age Champion was Aphellia Robson and Izack Bolam was the Junior Secondary Boy Age Champion.

Jessica Morgan was named the Senior Seconday Girl Age Champion, while Thomas Sanderson was named the Senior Secondary Boy Age Champion.

Many records were broken on the day, with multiple students breaking more than one.

Emerald Orr broke the record in the Junior Primary 50m Butterfly.

Myall Orr broke the record in the Junior Primary 50m Backstroke, Junior Primary 50m Breaststroke and Junior Primary 50m Butterfly.

Jessiemae Robson broke the record in the Senior Primary 50m Breaststroke.

Aphellia Robson broke records in the 13 years 50m Freestyle, 13 years 100m Freestyle, Junior Secondary 100m Breaststroke and the Junior Secondary 100m Butterfly.

Thomas Sanderson broke records in the 15 years 50m Freestyle, 15 years 100m Freestyle, Senior Secondary 100m Breaststrokem Senior Secondary Backstroke, All Age Secondary 200m Freestyle and Senior Secondary 100m Butterfly. Thomas broke a total of 6 records, which was all the events he swam in. Congratulations Thomas Sanderson for his outstanding performance.

Jessica Morhan broke records in the 17+ 100m Freestyle and Senior Secondary 100m Breaststroke.

“A special thank you to the people who helped timekeeping your efforts were greatly appreciated. It was also good to see the parents and family members coming along to watch the children swim. Thank you to all the staff at pool for providing such a wonderful facility, where we can hold our carnival and Mrs Johnson for providing lunch.” read a comment in the schools newsletter.

Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.