Successful Pop Up Nursery event held
By Melissa Blewitt
CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch hosted a Pop Up Nursery Event in conjunction with Dirty Gloves Nursery on Saturday, 1 November and Sunday, 2 November.
The successful event, which was held at the Community Centre, included the drawing of the Colouring In Competition, a Floral Art Display, and creations from Rustic Creations Garden Art.
The Colouring In Categories were Preschoolers (Ages 3 to 5); Children Aged 6 to 12 Years; Teens (Ages 13 to 17); and Adults.
The Three to Five Years winners were Kade Ridley and Marley Brangwin. Beau Rildey won the six to 12 Years category. The Teens (13 to 17) winner was Brooke Thorpe. Patricia Seymour was
announced as the winner of the adult category.
The event was supported by Stem the Florist, Condobolin and District Landcare and Lachlan Shire Council.
