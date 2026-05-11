Latest News
Successful Pony Club Jumping Day
On Monday, 13 April Condobolin Pony Club held a jumping [...]
200 Games for Kelly Tyack
Kelly Tyack took to the court for her 200th game [...]
Pipe Band continues a proud tradition
On Saturday 25th April 2026, Condobolin RSL Pipe Band, was [...]
Students show dedication to assessment
On Wednesday the 15th of April a group of very [...]
Successful Condobolin Services Expo held
By Melissa Blewitt Central West Family Support Group’s (CWFSG) 2026 [...]
2026 Cross Country Fun
On Wednesday 1st April Ungarie Central School had a Run-believable [...]