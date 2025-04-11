Successful Pet Health Clinics held

By Melissa Blewitt

Successful Pet Health Clinics were held across the Lachlan Shire last month.

The Animal Welfare League brought their Animal Care Truck to Lachlan Shire between 11 and 14 March. A total of 23 cats and 108 dogs were seen by the Animal Care Truck during that time.

While they were here, they held a free animal desexing clinic in Condobolin. This was followed by three animal health check clinics across the Shire. At these clinics pets received a health check-up and vaccination or microchipping completely free of charge.

The number of animals treated at the clinics was substantial, with 13 cats and 11 dogs being desexed in Condobolin on Tuesday, 11 March. Any animals that required it were also vaccinated and microchipped.

On Wednesday, 12 March 14 dogs received health checks in Tottenham. With 10 of them vaccinated and two microchipped.

The following day in Lake Cargelligo 39 dogs and three cats received a health check from vets at the Animal Care Truck. Of these, 26 were microchipped and all but one was vaccinated.

On Friday, 14 March in Condobolin 51 animals visited the clinic: 44 dogs and seven cats. Most of these pets were vaccinated and 21 were microchipped. There was also the opportunity for animals that were desexed earlier in the week to have a check-up with the vet and eight came in to have a review of their surgery.

Lachlan Shire Environment and Waste Coordinator, Rowan Bentick, said he was extremely pleased with the outcome of the clinics.

“Council’s Rangers and I are thrilled with the turn out to these clinics and extremely grateful to the Animal Welfare League for providing this service to residents of Lachlan Shire,” he explained.

“Veterinary services are difficult to access as there are no vets permanently located in our Shire. Services like the Animal Care Truck are a godsend for people who can’t travel to get their pets to a vet or who find the cost prohibitive.”