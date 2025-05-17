Successful Paint and Sip event
Lachlan Youth Services held a very successful Paint and Sip during the School Holidays. Youth were able to be creative and be inspired by Indigenous artist Raylene Richards. Participants were able to experiment with colour tones and put their brushes to canvas to create their own interpretation of Ms Richards’ design. We all enjoyed lovely platters and chatted about sport, school, and the future,” a post on the Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page read. “What beautiful master pieces they all created. “Well done girls and a big thank you to Ms Richards for sharing your artistic talent with us,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
