Successful Morning Tea and Markets held

The weather didn’t deter the community from attending a Mother’s Day Morning Tea and Markets at the Condobolin Community Centre on Saturday, 11 May. CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch partnered with the Rotary Club of Condobolin to bring the event to residents. People were able to enjoy delicious treats made by CWA members. There was plenty of talent on display at the Market Stalls. Stall holders utilised the verandah and inside area of the Condobolin Community Centre, instead of the outside grass area due to inclement weather. From all reports there was something to suit every Mum at the event. Image Credit: Angela Coceancic.