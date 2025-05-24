Latest News
A special Mass and Mother’s Day event at St Joseph’s
On Wednesday, 7 May St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated [...]
Farmer charged with illegal water pumping
The Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) has begun a prosecution [...]
Successful Market Stalls held
A very successful Mother’s Day Markets were held at the [...]
$10 million funding to target high-risk weeds
By Melissa Blewitt A $10 million funding boost will help [...]
Condobolin Public School celebrates Mother’s Day
Condobolin Public School celebrated Mother’s Day by drawing portraits and [...]
Sharing a unique helmet
Emily Lister brought her family’s replica Ned Kelly helmet to [...]