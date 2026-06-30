Successful KMWL Family Fun Day at Ram Park

A great afternoon of football and fun was enjoyed at the Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co (KMWL) Family Day on Saturday, 30 May. There was a complimentary barbecue for children, activities and prizes on offer at the event. Condobolin took on the Young Yabbies at Ram Park (Condobolin SRA Grounds), where they lost a one-point thriller. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.