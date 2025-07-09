Successful Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum held

Heavy vehicle safety was in the spotlight recently at a breakfast forum hosted by Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils.

Around 80 delegates from across the region, attended the Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum in Forbes, to explore the current road safety and freight issues affecting the local heavy vehicle industry.

The Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the forum has become a regular fixture on the road safety calendar since its inception in 2012.

“Events like this forum are essential in providing opportunities to share information, network and discuss local issues,” Ms Suitor said.

The forum was attended by local transport companies, truck drivers and farmers along with various associations and government agencies.

The topics covered included high productivity vehicles, safety around power lines, Police enforcement and an industry case study from Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds.

Presenters were from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR), Transport for NSW, NSW Police Force, Essential Energy and Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds.

“Thank-you to all the guest speakers who made the forum informative and thought provoking for participants. And thank-you to everyone who attended,” Ms Suitor said.

Feedback from attendees was very positive – rating the event 4.61 out of 5, with all attendees reporting that the forum met their expectations and they will attend next year.

Here are a few of the anonymous comments:

As always, the forum covers a variety of topics relevant to rural transport in NSW. The broad knowledge base from presenters in the different government, private and service organisations gives information on past, present and future directions within the varying industries that makes up transport.

The forum exceeded my expectations. I learn a lot and met some very interesting people – will be back next year

Good turn out – broad section – and great content.

“We recorded the forum, and the videos of each session can be viewed online in the coming weeks – keep your eyes on the Councils’ Facebook pages for details,” Ms Suitor said.

Organisers are now turning their attention to the annual Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day which will return on Thursday 14 August at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange. There will also be satellite events held across the region in late August and early September. Watch this space for more information.

Press Release (Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils).