Successful end of year Presentation

By Hayley Egan

The Bogan Gate Public School end of year Presentation Night was held on Thursday 18th December 2025.

The students and staff gathered to celebrate the end of another year and award the students for their hardwork and improvements throughout it.

A Certificate of Excellence was presented to students Chloe, Sierra, Samuel, Delilah, Annie, Izabel and Caiden.

Eli Bond was awarded a Certificate of Completion and Alex Berry received a Certificate of Achievement.

Clinton Eldridge was presented a Certificate of Achievement for the School Swimming and Water Safety Program.

A Certificate of Achievement was awarded to Alex Berry for his achievement in Science and Technology. Alex was also presented the Webb Family Library Award.

Chloe Thomas received the Rawson Award for Creative Arts.

A Certificate of Achievement was presented to Annie Thomas for Sportsmanship, Effort and Enjoyment of School Sport. She also recieved the Premier’s Sporting Challenge Medallion.

Both Izabel Forrester and Clinton Eldridge were awarded the Mrs Jo McKeowen Award for Overall Improvement.

A Certificate of Achievement was presented to Caiden Eldridge for his Achievement in, and Application to Studies.

Eli Bond was awarded the Lyn Britt Memorial School Spirit Award.

Bobbie-Jo Green was the recipient of The Nigel (Nick) Rogers Memorial Shield. This is an award presented to a member of the school community who has dedicated their time to make Bogan Gate Public School a better place.

The Director’s Award was presented to Delilah Bond.

Christine Webb was presented a Certificate for 30 years of service and Yvonne Howarth received a Certificate for 40 years of service.

Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.