Successful Duck Race held

By Melissa Blewitt

It’s not every day you see a mass of yellow rubber ducks congregating in a local swimming pool.

The Condobolin Diggers Swimming Club held a very successful Duck Race fundraiser on Sunday, 14 December.

Each duck cost $5, and every entry was in with a chance to win. The ducks raced across the pool at 11am, with a large crowd cheering them on.

The first prize of $350 (donated by Condobolin Swimming Club) was won by Amelia Small.

Second place (38 Litre) wheeled cooler donated by Chamen’s IGA was won by Sarah Newell.

Braith Sloane won third place, which was a $150 fuel voucher, donated by the Vella Group.

Aoife (fourth place) won a $100 dinner and bar voucher donated by the Railway Hotel and Theo’s Kitchen.

The fifth and sixth place getters were Samuel Ritchie and Lennon and Maysen, who all collected two mega beach towels, donated by Chamen’s IGA.

As with all fundraising events, they could not happen without the help of volunteers and generous donations from local businesses.

“The biggest thank you goes out to our Vice President Shannon Ritchie who came up with the idea & made it come to life. His wife Heidi Ritchie who helped with all the things behind the scenes! Susan Bennett and The Condobolin Rotary for allowing us to use your ducks. Chamens IGA, The Red Cattle Dog, The Railway Hotel and Chamens IGA for donating prizes. To all of our beautiful committee and volunteers who turn up every week and make things like this possible,” a post on the Condobolin Diggers Swimming Club Facebook Group said.