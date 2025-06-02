Successful Condobolin Services Expo held

By Melissa Blewitt

Central West Family Support Group’s (CWFSG) 2025 Condobolin Services Expo has been hailed a wonderful success by organisers.

The event was held on Wednesday, 16 April in Renown Park where 13 local agencies and providers showcased vital support services to connect locals with the help they need.

CWFSG Community Builders Project Officer Ros Patton was an integral part of organising and ensuring the event ran smoothly.

Rapid Relief Team (RRT) Condobolin served up 150 sausage sandwiches, and Roger Coe (Alternative Karaoke) provided the entertainment.

“A huge thank you to everyone who attended and supported the 2025 Condobolin Services Expo!” a post on the Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page read.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the services that took part in making the day such a success. “A special shoutout to the Rapid Relief Team AU for keeping everyone fed and hydrated with their delicious sausage sizzle and cold water – your support is always appreciated! The RRT also drew some lucky winners for their Rapid Relief food hampers – congratulations to those who took home a little extra goodness!

“Big thanks also to Roger Coe from Alternative Karaoke for entertaining the community and bringing such a fun vibe to the event – your music and energy made the day even more memorable!

“We’d also like to thank Roy Butler MP for joining us and drawing the winners of the $50 Chamens IGA gift cards – congratulations to Kamiyah Powell and Ruth Crompton! All passports stamped by each service provider in attendance on the day were placed into a draw to win – a great way to encourage meaningful engagement with the wide range of services available!

“And a very special thank you to Ros Patton, our very own Community Builders Project Officer, for organising such a successful and well-run event – your hard work and dedication truly brought it all together!” the post concluded.