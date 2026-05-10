Successful Condobolin Services Expo held
By Melissa Blewitt
Central West Family Support Group’s (CWFSG) 2026 Condobolin Services Expo has been hailed a wonderful success by organisers.
The event was held on Wednesday, 15 April in Renown Park where local agencies and providers showcased vital support services to connect locals with the help they need.
These included Local Government Services, NSW Health, Legal Services, Mental Health Services, Family Support Services, Medical and Pharmacy Services plus Children’s Programs and Services.
CWFSG Family, Youth and Community Worker Bec Watt was an integral part of organising and ensuring the event ran smoothly.
Rapid Relief Team (RRT) Condobolin provided food and refreshments, while Roger Coe (Alternative Karaoke) delivered the entertainment.
Those that completed a fully stamped passport went into a draw to win a Why Leave Town Card.
Latest News
Successful Condobolin Services Expo held
By Melissa Blewitt Central West Family Support Group’s (CWFSG) 2026 [...]
2026 Cross Country Fun
On Wednesday 1st April Ungarie Central School had a Run-believable [...]
Installing new turf
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently leveled up with some fresh [...]
CHS Year 12 Agriculture Excursion to Dubbo
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School Year 12 Agriculture [...]
Spreading fertiliser and barley seeds
Prior to the school holidays, Condobolin High School Year 12 [...]
A New Era for Boarding at Kinross Wolaroi School
Advertorial. As Kinross Wolaroi School celebrates its 140th anniversary in [...]