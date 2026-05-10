Successful Condobolin Services Expo held

By Melissa Blewitt

Central West Family Support Group’s (CWFSG) 2026 Condobolin Services Expo has been hailed a wonderful success by organisers.

The event was held on Wednesday, 15 April in Renown Park where local agencies and providers showcased vital support services to connect locals with the help they need.

These included Local Government Services, NSW Health, Legal Services, Mental Health Services, Family Support Services, Medical and Pharmacy Services plus Children’s Programs and Services.

CWFSG Family, Youth and Community Worker Bec Watt was an integral part of organising and ensuring the event ran smoothly.

Rapid Relief Team (RRT) Condobolin provided food and refreshments, while Roger Coe (Alternative Karaoke) delivered the entertainment.

Those that completed a fully stamped passport went into a draw to win a Why Leave Town Card.