Successful Condobolin Gala held

The Condobolin Gala (presenting the local Business Awards) was a wonderful success. The event was held at the SRA Pavilion on Saturday, 27 September. Emcee Mitchell Coombs shared

insights, laughter and inspiration with the audience. The Baker Boy Band saw many dance the night away, with DJ Moonshine rocking the after party. Gilbert Caronongan won Outstanding

Employee; Frankland Ross collected Outstanding Young Employee; Outstanding Business Leader was won by Brett Honeysett; Angeline Palima won People’s Choice (Individual); Employer of

Choice (20 or Less employees) was won by Condobolin Licenced Post Office; Condobolin Early Learning Centre took home the Employer of Choice (21 Employees or more); Gallery 104 won

the Excellence in Business (Micro); Excellence in Business (Small) went to Sam Dargan Electrical and Carpentry; Maspro was selected as the Excellence in Business (Large) winner; Excellence

in Agriculture was awarded to Condo Milling; Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy was honoured with the Outstanding Customer Service Award; Central West Farming Systems won Outstanding

Community Organisation; and the People’s Choice (Outstanding Business) went to Condobolin Early Learning Centre. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby