Successful Condobolin Gala held

The Condobolin Gala (presenting the local Business Awards) was a wonderful success. The event was held at the SRA Pavilion on Saturday, 27 September. Emcee Mitchell Coombs shared
insights, laughter and inspiration with the audience. The Baker Boy Band saw many dance the night away, with DJ Moonshine rocking the after party. Gilbert Caronongan won Outstanding
Employee; Frankland Ross collected Outstanding Young Employee; Outstanding Business Leader was won by Brett Honeysett; Angeline Palima won People’s Choice (Individual); Employer of
Choice (20 or Less employees) was won by Condobolin Licenced Post Office; Condobolin Early Learning Centre took home the Employer of Choice (21 Employees or more); Gallery 104 won
the Excellence in Business (Micro); Excellence in Business (Small) went to Sam Dargan Electrical and Carpentry; Maspro was selected as the Excellence in Business (Large) winner; Excellence
in Agriculture was awarded to Condo Milling; Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy was honoured with the Outstanding Customer Service Award; Central West Farming Systems won Outstanding
Community Organisation; and the People’s Choice (Outstanding Business) went to Condobolin Early Learning Centre. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby

Last Updated: 08/10/2025By

Latest News

We recommend