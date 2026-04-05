Successful Condo Classic Championships held

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Clay Target Club Incorporated held a very successful Condo Classic Championships on Saturday, 28 February and Sunday, 1 March.

Competitors travelled from Warren, Parkes, Canowindra, West Wyalong, Moree, Majura Park, Barellan, Tottenham, Goulburn, Cobar and West Sydney for a chance to win from the large prize pool.

Condobolin Clay Target Club Incorporated President Dan Colley thanked all those who contributed to the success of the weekend including all sponsors, trappers, all those who helped cater and Club Members.

The overall winner of the Open category was Clinton Hawke from Parkes with a score of 292/300.

Tom Sheridan (Parkes) was named AA Grade overall champion. His score was 288/300. Willo Cameron (285/300) of Majura Park took home the overall A Grade title.

The B Grade overall winner was Kay Hunt of Canowindra on a score of 278/300

Nicholas Hunt (West Wyalong) won the overall C Grade title. His score was 265/300.

The Junior Champion went to Aidan Barraclough (Cobar) who posted a score of 265/300.

Theresa Montgomery (Moree) was named the Ladies overall winner with a score of 277/300.

The Veteran overall winner was Paul Mansueto of West Sydney. He achieved a score of 284/300.

First up at the Condo Classic was the 75 Target Medley event.

Douglas Ferguson (Warren) won the Open section with a score of 124/25. Tom Sheridan (120/125) was first on the AA Grade section, with Clinton Hawke (119/125) taking second spot.

Scott Bennett (Warren) was first in the A Grade (122/125); and Willo Cameron was second (120/125).

Kay Hunt (114/125) of Canowindra won B Grade, with Justin Bennett of Warren (110/125) placing second.

Nicholas Hunt (West Wyalong) claimed first place in C Grade for this event with a score of 110/125. Blake McMahon (Condobolin) was second with a score of 103/125.

Event Two was a 25 Target Handicap.

Clinton Hawke (32/33) of Parkes won the Open category. Nicholas Hunt (West Wyalong) was second with a score of 31/32. They were followed by Paul Mansueto (West Sydney), Ricky Flaxman (Parkes) and Theresa Montgomery (Moree).

A 50 Target Double Barrel was event number three on the itinerary. Willo Cameron was the Open winner (130/130). Clinton Hawke (129/130) won AA Grade, with Shannon Barby (64/65) of Condobolin taking second place.

A Grade winner was Parkes’s Brett Dean (52/55); with John Wason of Barellan second (51/55). Kay Hunt (57/58) was first in B Grade, and Justin Bennett (Warren) was Runner Up with 56/58. Nicholas Hunt (West Wyalong) won C Grade with a score of 48/50; Blake McMahon (Condobolin) was second on 46/53.

Event Four on the schedule was a 25 Target Single Barrel. Garry Paddison (Parkes) was the Open winner with 41/42.

AA Grade winner was Clinton Hawke (25/27); with Shannon Barby (41/42) second. Brett Dean (25/27) of Parkes won A Grade, with Theresa Montgomery (Moree) second with a score of 35/37. Kay Hunt (Canowindra)) won B Grade (23/25), with Neil Baxter (Condobolin) claiming second spot with 30/34; Nicholas Hunt (West Wyalong) was the C Grade winner (25/30); Blake McMahon was Runner Up (24/30).

The last event of the Condo Classic was a 25 Target Points Score.

Joe Ellison (Condobolin) was the Open winner, with a score of 84/84. Tom Sheridan (Parkes) was first in AA Grade (83/84); Robert Brodin was second with 74/75.

David Schultz of Moree (74/75) won A Grade and Willo Cameron was second (79/81). Arthur Pagett of Goulburn (95/99) was first in B Grade; and second was Bil Wilson of Canowindra (92/99). In C Grade, Blake MaMahon (Condobolin) won with a score of 70/75 – Nicholas Hunt (West Wyalong) was second with 62/75.