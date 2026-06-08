Successful Community Health and Wellbeing Day

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) hosted a successful community health and wellbeing day at Renown Park last Saturday, bringing families together for an afternoon focused on connection, fun and staying healthy.

Community members of all ages attended the event, which offered free health checks and flu vaccinations in a welcoming and family-friendly environment. CAHS staff and health workers were on hand throughout the day providing support, information and care to local families.

Children enjoyed a range of activities including giant games, arts and crafts, outdoor play and a jumping castle, while families relaxed together picnic-style in the sunshine.

The event created an opportunity for community members to yarn with health professionals in a relaxed setting while also accessing important preventative healthcare services.

CAHS thanked everyone who came along and helped make the day such a positive success, with strong community participation highlighting the importance of delivering healthcare in culturally safe and accessible spaces.

“Days like today are about more than healthcare — they’re about bringing community together, creating trust and making sure our mob feel comfortable accessing services and support,” Kevin Read, Chairman of CAHS said.

CAHS looks forward to continuing to deliver community-focused events that support the health and wellbeing of local families across Condobolin.

Contributed by Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Chief Executive Officer Megan Dixon.