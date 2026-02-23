Successful Christmas Carnival
Residents came out in force to see who would win the $2,500 in major prizes in the Business Condobolin Shop Condo for Christmas promotion major draw on Sunday, 14 December. Madison Staines was the lucky winner of the major prize ($1,200), with two other locals claiming the minor draws. All winners had to be in attendance to claim their reward. Wendy Patton took home second prize of $800, while Bailey Anderson claimed the $500 third prize. Several unlucky people missed out after not being there to collect the prize on the night or had an incomplete passport. Business Condobolin and the Rotary Club of Condobolin collaborated to bring the much-anticipated event to the community. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Amanda joins the LWRS team
Amanda Doyle has joined the team at Lachlan and Western [...]
Successful Christmas Carnival
Residents came out in force to see who would win [...]
Students complete intensive swimming
Tullibigeal Central School students completed two weeks of intensive swimming [...]
1912 Cricket team
The West Wyalong Cricket Team in 1912. The article read: [...]
Beautiful vases at No Moo4 U
Beautiful woven vases are now part of the No Moo [...]
Soil Performance Discussion Group
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Growers, advisors and the Central West [...]