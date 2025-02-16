Successful Car Wash fundraiser
Condobolin High School Year 12 students held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, 14 December. Lots of cars left squeaky clean, but no one was safe from the hose and buckets of soapy water!
BELOW: Adam Quin, Arabella Blewitt and Emma Patton make sure the Year 12 Car Wash fundraiser was a success. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
