Successful Car Wash fundraiser

Condobolin High School Year 12 students held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, 14 December. Lots of cars left squeaky clean, but no one was safe from the hose and buckets of soapy water!

BELOW: Adam Quin, Arabella Blewitt and Emma Patton make sure the Year 12 Car Wash fundraiser was a success. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.