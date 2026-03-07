Successful Calcutta held
To get into the spirit before the Condobolin Picnic Races, a Calcutta was held on Friday, 20 February at the Race Track. The Calcutta began from 6.30pm and included entertainment, lucky door prizes, and much more. It was a BYO event with food available for purchase on the night. From all reports all who attended had a great night. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
