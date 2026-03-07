Successful Calcutta held

To get into the spirit before the Condobolin Picnic Races, a Calcutta was held on Friday, 20 February at the Race Track. The Calcutta began from 6.30pm and included entertainment, lucky door prizes, and much more. It was a BYO event with food available for purchase on the night. From all reports all who attended had a great night. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 04/03/2026By

Latest News

Playgroup fun

08/03/2026|

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup families had a great [...]

Golden Wattle Bus visits

07/03/2026|

By Melissa Blewitt The Australian Government Mobile Service Centre (‘Golden [...]

We recommend