Successful Born to Read Spectacular

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Born to Read Spectacular was a wonderful success.

Proudly presented by the Condobolin Born to Read Committee, many community members and children attended the event at the Condobolin Public School Hall on Thursday, 11 September.

Condobolin Public School, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre and Lachlan Children Services also shared much fun and laughter at the event, which was pirate themed.

There were two sessions in 2025. The Birth to Five Years was held from 10.15am; and the Kindergarten to Year Two session was held from 12.15pm.

In the first session, everyone was entertained by StarDust Kids performances featuring Pirate Penny and Pirate Pete. They read a book featuring a pirate tale together. At the end of the story, children were invited to showcase their moves to the ‘Baby Shark’ song.

Friends Alisonne Collins and Sam Rice established StarDust in early 2006. Both Alisonne and Sam, professional dancers, actors, and singers, had experience in entertaining. With their entertaining background for kids parties and events, they founded StarDust Kids.

At the conclusion of the StarDust Kids performance, the Born to Read Committee announced the winners of the Alphabet Hunt sheets competition. Children were encouraged to find letter themed banners that were placed in local business windows, correctly identify the location on the entry form and then place it in the draw for a book prize. Each child who entered was also given a lolly pop.

The Birth to Preschool book prize winners were Reuben Gilpin, Lennon Covey and Harley Calton.

Special guests included Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf, Acting Lachlan Shire General Manager Alan Stoneham and ‘Ready Roo’. ‘Ready’ also mingled with children after the performances.

The Condobolin Born to Read Spectacular was proudly supported by Lachlan Shire Council, Bendigo Bank, Felton Industries, National Rural Independents (NRI) and Evolution Mining.