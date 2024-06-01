Successful Biggest Morning Tea held
Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy hosted a Biggest Morning Tea event to help raise vital funds to bring Australia closer to a cancer free future on Friday, 10 May. Almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85. Biggest Morning Tea events, like the one held in Condobolin, help raise vital funds for people impacted by cancer. The community embraced the Biggest Morning Tea event, where there were plenty of delicious treats on offer. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Heading to Sydney
The Condobolin High School Boys Volleyball team are heading to [...]
Swimmers recognised for their commitment
Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club held their annual Presentation Day on [...]
Successful Biggest Morning Tea held
Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy hosted a Biggest Morning Tea event [...]
Winnie a star in the making
Condobolin Public School student Winnie Hall is a star in [...]
Off to Western
Condobolin Public School student Wyatt has been named in the [...]
Sharing a Rainbow Morning Tea
Condobolin Health Service celebrated International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and [...]