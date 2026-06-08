Successful Biggest Morning Tea held
By Melissa Blewitt
Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy hosted a Biggest Morning Tea event to help raise vital funds to bring Australia closer to a cancer free future on Thursday, 21 May.
They successfully raised over $1,000 that will be donated between Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea and our local Cancer Patients of Condobolin.
“We would like to thank all the community who came in and joined us for a cuppa, as well as everyone who bought tickets in our raffle,” a post on the Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy Facebook Page read.
“Thank you to the lovely ladies who gave up their time to help the pharmacy team out, they had their work cut out for them, they had the cups of tea hot and kept the baked goods table topped up all morning.
“Thank you to Chamen’s IGA for their delicious donation of baked scones & all the wonderful people who dropped in baked goods to help us out.
“And to all our super staff here at the pharmacy, we could have not done it without you all
Almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85. Biggest Morning Tea events, like the one held in Condobolin, help raise vital funds for people impacted by cancer.
The community embraced the Biggest Morning Tea event, where there were plenty of delicious treats on offer.
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