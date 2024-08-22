Successful ‘Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day

Advertorial.

The recent ‘Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day’, held at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange, was a success with approximately 60 people attending.

Attendees were a mixture of farmers, contract harvesters, transport companies, agricultural machinery retailers, government agencies, council staff and relevant associations.

The event was supported by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, Transport for NSW, the Grain Transport Safety Network, NSW Police, SafeWork NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Farmers and the Australian Custom Harvesters Association.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said anecdotal feedback from attendees on the day was very positive.

“Regulations are constantly changing and events like this are important to ensure people are up to date on what’s required before the upcoming harvest period.

“There were presentations about heavy vehicle access, chain of responsibility, the Class 1 Agricultural Vehicle Notice, fatigue, grain receivals, conditional registration, mobile phone rules, load restraint and more.

“The highlight of the morning was the hands-on machinery display, where participants were able to measure various vehicles and implements and read the relevant notice to work out what the travel requirements are.

“We also conducted a weighing display including light vehicles, a horse float and comb trailer, which explained gross vehicle mass and gross combination mass.

“Thanks to Forbes Machinery Centre, Hutcheon and Pearce, O’Connors, Bob Wythes, Luke Magill and Nina Hooper who were very generous in loaning us the equipment for the display.

“Thanks to everyone who assisted with organising and promoting the event. And a bigger thank-you to everyone who registered and attended,” Ms Suitor said.

If you missed the field day … free satellite events will be held in Tottenham, Wirrinya and Bogan Gate in the coming weeks (with breakfast provided). There will also be a free session at the Parkes Show Farmer’s Day. Details are as follows:

•Tuesday 27 August: Tottenham War Memorial Hall from 7.30am – 10.15am

•Wednesday 28 August: Parkes Show Farmer’s Day from 1.30pm – 3.45pm (please note – you will be required to pay the gate admission)

•Thursday 29 August: Wirrinya Community Hall from 7.30am – 10.15am

•Friday 30 August: Bogan Gate Memorial Hall from 7.30am – 10.15am

Register via this link: https://forms.office.com/r/akBJumLfwD