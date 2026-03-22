Successful AFL trials

Condobolin Public School students Chad Worland, Rowley Lister, Jace Ireland and Maddox Stewart attended the first stage of the Western AFL trials in West Wyalong on Monday, 23 February. The students showed skills and sportsmanship, as well as having fun on the day. All four have progressed to the next stage of selection process which will be held in Parkes. The Western AFL

team will be announced at the completion of the day. ABOVE: Maddox Stewart, Jace Ireland, Chad Worland and Rowley Lister. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.