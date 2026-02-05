Success for Mahayla

Well done to Condobolin’s Mahayla Atkinson and the Illawarra Titians team on making the Grand Final at Battle of the Countries in Wollongong on Sunday, 18 January. Unfortunately, they went down but won their three games leading up to the Grand Final. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 04/02/2026By

