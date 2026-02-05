Success for Mahayla
Well done to Condobolin’s Mahayla Atkinson and the Illawarra Titians team on making the Grand Final at Battle of the Countries in Wollongong on Sunday, 18 January. Unfortunately, they went down but won their three games leading up to the Grand Final. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
Latest News
Goobang Street blaze
A fire occurred in Goobang Street, Condobolin in early January, [...]
Christmas Bingo fun
Community members gathered to get competitive at a bingo battle [...]
2026 Australia Day Awards Ceremony
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Lyn Lancaster from Lake Cargelligo has [...]
Santa delivers lollies
Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin helped the man [...]
Community Feedback Confirms High Quality Care at Condobolin Aboriginal Health Services
Condobolin Aboriginal Health Services Aboriginal Corporation has received overwhelmingly positive [...]