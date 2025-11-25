Success for KiaraSuccess Kiara

Condobolin High School student Kiara Roussety has been successful in progressing into Phase Two of the Talent Development Project. The Talent Development Project is a statewide program that is committed to developing young musicians for a career in the music industry during and after their time at school. Kiara participated in workshops in Sydney over two days every month between August and October, and will continue this in Phase Two until February 2026, with a focus being placed on songwriting. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.