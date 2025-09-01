Success for Izayah

Condobolin High School Izayah Kirby-Calliss is heading to Sydney to compete at the NSW CHS Athletics Carnival in Sydney to represent Western in the Under 13’s javelin event. He qualified for state level after notable effort at the WSSA CHS Athletics Carnival in Dubbo recently. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

28/08/2025

Latest News

Success for Izayah

01/09/2025

