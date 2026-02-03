Stunning image showcases heart of agriculture
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin’s Brayden Davis has won the Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) Photo Competition.
His entry showcased the heart and spirit of Agriculture in the local region.
“This stunning capture perfectly reflects the strength, beauty and resilience of our landscapes. From the golden paddocks to the iconic windmill standing tall, this image truly stopped us in our tracks,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.
“Thank you to everyone who entered and shared their perspective through the lens. Well done, Brayden, and thank you for sharing this moment with us.”
For his efforts Brayden won a $100 worth of Yeti products and a CWFS goodie bag. His spectacular image will also be featured on the cover of the CWFS Newsletter.
